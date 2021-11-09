Bucharest's main airport expects passenger count to reach this year 44% of pre-crisis level

The traffic on Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest, the largest in Romania, reached 4.9 mln passengers in the first nine months of this year, 30% more compared to the same period last year but less than half of the 11.2 mln traffic in the same period of 2019.

"By the end of the year, we will have reached 6.5 mln passengers," Valentin Iordache, a spokesman for the National Airports Company, told Ziarul Financiar.

This would be 56% more than last year, but less than half of the 14.7 mln traffic in 2019.

"Traffic has recovered, in October there are almost 700,000 passengers, and in November and December, we estimate 400,000-500,000 passengers each month. Launched charter flights also helped increase traffic," Iordache explained.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

