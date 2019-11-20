US unicorn Tradeshift relocates Romanian R&D centre to larger offices

San Francisco-based tech unicorn Tradeshift, which provides digitization solutions for the supply chain, has relocated its Romanian research and development center to the Tower Center office building, located close to the Government’s building in Victoriei Square and owned by Globalworth.

Tradeshift, which raised USD 250 million from investors, in May 2018, has more than doubled its headcount in Bucharest since June 2018, adding 144 people to its team. It expects hiring in Bucharest to continue at a similar pace in the coming year and the move to new premises is designed to accommodate this growth, the company announced.

“As one of Tradeshift’s main R&D centers, the Bucharest office plays a key strategic role in Tradeshift’s core activities of app and cloud infrastructure development for its global market. Ada, the company’s flagship artificial intelligence layer, was born during a hackathon held by Tradeshift employees in Bucharest. Today, teams from Bucharest are involved in projects that touch every single business unit within Tradeshift, from early stage product development, through to market release and customer implementation,” the company said in a press release.

(Photo source: Tradeshift)