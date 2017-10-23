Tourists locked in Romanian city tower by mistake

Three tourists were locked by mistake in Sfatului Tower, one of the main tourist attractions of the famous central Romania city of Sibiu, last week.

The security guard locked them in by mistake. The three tourists got scared when they realized that they were left alone in the tower, in the dark, so they called the emergency number 112 to ask for help, reports local Agerpres.

The operator who took the call contacted the representatives of the Municipal House of Culture, which manages the tower. A person was then sent to the tower to unlock the door and free the tourists.

Fortunately, none of the tourists suffered any injuries. But they certainly have a story to tell.

Sfatului Tower is located in Sibiu’s historical center, being one of the city’s main tourist attractions. Built in the 13th century, the tower can now be visited by tourists. An employee sells tickets and guards the tower during the day.

