Cycling: Tour of Romania starts in September in Satu Mare

The Tour of Romania is scheduled to kick off on September 6, in Satu Mare, in the northern part of the country.

The cycling race, which runs until September 11, will cover 850 km and gather more than 20 international teams.

The route of the competition will go through Bistriţa, Târgu-Mureş, Făgăraş, Curtea de Argeş, and end in Bucharest.

After the prologue in Satu Mare, there will be five stages: Satu Mare - Bistriţa (September 7); Bistriţa - Târgu Mureş (September 8); Târgu Mureş - Făgăraş (September 9); Cristian - Curtea de Argeş (September 10), and the circuit in Bucharest (September 11).

At last year’s edition of the event, 16 teams took part. This year, the number went up to 22, with teams coming from Spain, Columbia, China, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, or New Zealand, the organizers said.

The national teams of Romania and Bulgaria are registered in the race, as are the three continental teams in the country: Mentorise Elite Team Cfx, Giotti Victoria Savini Due and Team Novak.

Races for children aged 3 to 14 will also be organized. Last year, more than 450 children participated in competitions organized in three cities.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

