Romanian Cycling Federation cancels Tour of Romania 2023

The Board of Directors of the Romanian Cycling Federation has decided to reschedule the Tour of Romania for 2024, as stated in a press release quoted by News.ro.

"In order to continue the tradition of the Tour of Romania and ensure its natural continuity, we have postponed this decision until the last possible moment, during which numerous efforts have been made to resolve the situation,” the Federation said.

“We will come together in the shortest possible time to organize the Tour of Romania 2024 to the highest standards," stated the Romanian Cycling Federation.

On August 23, the Romanian Cycling Federation announced that the Tour of Romania, which was originally scheduled to take place between September 4-10, had been rescheduled for October 18-22. The race was set to cover a route of over 900 kilometers, starting in Suceava and passing through the cities of Piatra Neamţ, Focşani, Tulcea, and Călăraşi, with the grand finale in Bucharest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Floydsphoto | Dreamstime.com)