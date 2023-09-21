Transport

Romania becomes second largest bicycle producer in EU

21 September 2023

Last year, Romania was the second-largest bicycle producer in the European Union. The country produced nearly 2.6 million bicycles in 2022, accounting for 17.7% of the total two-wheeled vehicles manufactured in the EU, according to an analysis by the European Commission cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Over the past five years, Romania’s bike-producing industry had a growth rate of 450%. This rapid ascent has allowed it to take a prominent position at the forefront of the bicycle industry in the EU. The achievement was made possible by a few major investments.

At the end of last year, Romania had only 35 companies engaged in the production of bicycles, generating business worth nearly RON 2 billion (EUR 401.8 million).

Romania was behind Portugal and ahead of Italy in terms of bicycles produced in 2022. The three countries are very close in production volume, making the competition fierce in a market that has gained increasing momentum in recent years. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Evgeniy Grishchenko | Dreamstime.com)

1

