Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:47
Social

Top architecture firms take part in competition in Iași

26 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading architecture firms are taking part in the competition launched by developer Iulius in Iași, in eastern Romania, to build an architectural landmark for the city, the company announced.

Iulius plans to develop a landmark complex in the Sf. Andrei–Palace of Culture Square area of Iași, a complex “designed to observe the architectural values of the city, while also adopting a contemporary approach.”

The solutions will be proposed by Foster+Partners, MVRDV, UNStudio and Zaha Hadid Architects, Iulius said.

The competition theme was developed by also drawing on how Iași residents see the future development of the city, following a survey conducted by Iulius in November 2021, the developer said. Most residents said they want a sustainable evolution for their city, taking into account the heritage and the inhabitants of the city. 

The architects of the four firms have visited the project site in Iași and are designing in accordance with the competition design theme. The new edifice will “integrate and showcase the recently discovered archeological vestiges on site, providing a sustainable contemporary solution that anticipates and generates the necessary transformation of the public spaces nearby.”

This endeavor is coordinated by a team of specialists including historian Cătălin Turliuc and architects Șerban Țigănaș, Augustin Ioan, Dragoș Ciolacu, Mihai Corneliu Drișcu and Matei Bogoescu.

The international architecture firms will present their solutions to the jury at the end of June.

The Foster + Partners portfolio includes edifices such as the Apple Park headquarters in California, the European headquarters of the Bloomberg news agency in London, the famous office building on 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin) in London, the Great Court at the British Museum of London, the transformation of the German Parliament (Reichstag) building.

Some of the best-known projects of MVRDV include the Markthal in Rotterdam (a mixed-use building that also includes a market often deemed ‘one of the most beautiful in the world’), the Tianjin Binhain library in Tianjin, China, the Seoullo Skygarden in Seoul, the Depot ‘art deposit’ in Rotterdam, and the Valley mixed-use building in Amsterdam.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, the Four Frankfurt mixed-use complex, the Arnhem Central Station, Doha Metro, the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam are some of the buildings designed by UNStudio.

The buildings designed over the years by Zaha Hadid Architects include museums such as Maxxi: National Museum of XXI Century Arts, Rome, offices such as Galaxy Soho in Beijing, stadiums such as the Forest Green Rovers Eco Stadium in Stroud, UK (pending development), residential buildings such as 520 West 28th Street, New York, the Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams in Macau.

(Photo: Joanne Zhe | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 17:05
04 April 2022
Real Estate
Going big: Romanian developer announces EUR 0.5 bln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:47
Social

Top architecture firms take part in competition in Iași

26 May 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Leading architecture firms are taking part in the competition launched by developer Iulius in Iași, in eastern Romania, to build an architectural landmark for the city, the company announced.

Iulius plans to develop a landmark complex in the Sf. Andrei–Palace of Culture Square area of Iași, a complex “designed to observe the architectural values of the city, while also adopting a contemporary approach.”

The solutions will be proposed by Foster+Partners, MVRDV, UNStudio and Zaha Hadid Architects, Iulius said.

The competition theme was developed by also drawing on how Iași residents see the future development of the city, following a survey conducted by Iulius in November 2021, the developer said. Most residents said they want a sustainable evolution for their city, taking into account the heritage and the inhabitants of the city. 

The architects of the four firms have visited the project site in Iași and are designing in accordance with the competition design theme. The new edifice will “integrate and showcase the recently discovered archeological vestiges on site, providing a sustainable contemporary solution that anticipates and generates the necessary transformation of the public spaces nearby.”

This endeavor is coordinated by a team of specialists including historian Cătălin Turliuc and architects Șerban Țigănaș, Augustin Ioan, Dragoș Ciolacu, Mihai Corneliu Drișcu and Matei Bogoescu.

The international architecture firms will present their solutions to the jury at the end of June.

The Foster + Partners portfolio includes edifices such as the Apple Park headquarters in California, the European headquarters of the Bloomberg news agency in London, the famous office building on 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin) in London, the Great Court at the British Museum of London, the transformation of the German Parliament (Reichstag) building.

Some of the best-known projects of MVRDV include the Markthal in Rotterdam (a mixed-use building that also includes a market often deemed ‘one of the most beautiful in the world’), the Tianjin Binhain library in Tianjin, China, the Seoullo Skygarden in Seoul, the Depot ‘art deposit’ in Rotterdam, and the Valley mixed-use building in Amsterdam.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, the Four Frankfurt mixed-use complex, the Arnhem Central Station, Doha Metro, the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam are some of the buildings designed by UNStudio.

The buildings designed over the years by Zaha Hadid Architects include museums such as Maxxi: National Museum of XXI Century Arts, Rome, offices such as Galaxy Soho in Beijing, stadiums such as the Forest Green Rovers Eco Stadium in Stroud, UK (pending development), residential buildings such as 520 West 28th Street, New York, the Morpheus Hotel & Resort at City of Dreams in Macau.

(Photo: Joanne Zhe | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 17:05
04 April 2022
Real Estate
Going big: Romanian developer announces EUR 0.5 bln urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”