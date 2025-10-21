Toneli opens EUR 5 million breaker egg plant in Romania

Egg producer Toneli has opened a breaker egg factory in Costeştii din Vale, in Dâmboviţa county, following a EUR 5 million investment.

“Toneli has been active in this sector (e.n. breaker eggs) for four years, but we were outsourcing this service to a partner in Bulgaria. Now, we have built a factory from scratch,” Florin Panfile, commercial director of Toneli Holding, said, quoted by Forbes.ro.

The main customer for the product is the HoReCa industry, but breaker eggs are also found at various retailers or are purchased by producers from various industries, such as the bakery one.

Currently, Toneli owns 25 farms locally and has an annual output of approximately 500 million eggs.

The company exports approximately 15% of its production.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alena Butor/Dreamstime.com)