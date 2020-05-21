Southern Romania: Archdiocese of Tomis to redo Easter service next week

The Archdiocese of Tomis, a diocese of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Constanța county, in southeastern Romania, announced it would hold again the Easter service on the night of May 26 to May 27. It has asked people to come and receive the Holy Light.

In a Facebook post, the Archdiocese said it would redo the service as the congregation could not attend it because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “To correct this shortcoming […] on the night of May 26 to May 27, at midnight, the churches and monasteries of the Archdiocese of Tomis will hold the Holy Liturgy and call on believers to receive the Holy Light as during the Easter night,” the message reads.

According to the safety measures introduced during the coronavirus state of alert, churches can hold open-air services. People are allowed to enter churches to pray or confess while keeping a distance of 2 meters from one another. All participants in religious services need to wear masks.

Redoing the Easter service is unprecedented for the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR).

Reacting to the news, BOR said the Archdiocese of Tomis had taken the decision based on the diocesan autonomy, and the responsibility for organizing the service belongs to the archdiocese. It said the Easter service was already held in local Orthodox churches and people received the Holy Light. It also expressed hope that the archdiocese would follow all current regulations.

The Archdiocese of Tomis is led by archbishop Teodosie, who last week stirred controversy by offering the Eucharist using the same spoon for all believers, G4media.ro reported.

