Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

RO wine producer invests in accommodation facilities

29 June 2021
Romanian wine producer Tohani has inaugurated a new accommodation complex with a capacity to accommodate 40 tourists.  The EUR 5 million investment included the refurbishment of a historic mansion.

The refurbishment works started in 2008, and the Apogeum Mansion, winery and cellar were opened to the public in the autumn of 2018.

At the end of May, the accommodation capacity was expanded by 14 rooms in a building attached to the mansion - bearing the name of Small Mansion (pictured below) - completely refurbished.

The company has recently started the second phase of its investment project in wine tourism, which amounts to EUR 1 mln.

The new phase consists in building 20 accommodation units close to the mansion.

The compound will also include a spa and relaxation area, harmoniously integrated into the specifics of the area.

“The demand for accommodation is constantly growing. Even before we officially opened the gates of the Small Mansion, we had requests beyond our capacity,” said Tohani Romania CEO Virgil Mandru.

In recent years, Tohani Romania has invested over EUR 6 million in its Feteasca Neagra vineyard, the dedicated winemaking line and the marketing of wines produced from this variety, which represented 75% of the wine sold by Tohani in 2020.

(Photos courtesy of the company)

10

