Business

Tobacco firms concerned with Romania's plans to hike excise taxes further

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jorge Araya, Director of the South East Europe Area at BAT, expressed concerns about the Romanian Finance Ministry's intention to increase excise duty on tobacco and nicotine products in 2023, in addition to the calendar already approved.

"The moderate five-year timetable for increasing excise duty adopted less than 12 months ago should have provided the fiscal predictability needed to combat illicit trafficking. It should not be forgotten that illicit trafficking also means decreasing revenues to the state budget, financing criminal networks and uncontrolled access to products that do not meet quality or hygiene standards," he argued, according to Economica.net.

By promoting a second increase in excise duty this year, after the one in April, the Ministry of Finance ignores the fact that excise duties and cigarette prices in Romania are the highest in the EU in relation to purchasing power.

In all countries neighbouring Romania, cigarettes can be bought at about half the price, the representative of BAT group argues, implying that this makes smuggling very profitable.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Tobacco firms concerned with Romania's plans to hike excise taxes further

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Jorge Araya, Director of the South East Europe Area at BAT, expressed concerns about the Romanian Finance Ministry's intention to increase excise duty on tobacco and nicotine products in 2023, in addition to the calendar already approved.

"The moderate five-year timetable for increasing excise duty adopted less than 12 months ago should have provided the fiscal predictability needed to combat illicit trafficking. It should not be forgotten that illicit trafficking also means decreasing revenues to the state budget, financing criminal networks and uncontrolled access to products that do not meet quality or hygiene standards," he argued, according to Economica.net.

By promoting a second increase in excise duty this year, after the one in April, the Ministry of Finance ignores the fact that excise duties and cigarette prices in Romania are the highest in the EU in relation to purchasing power.

In all countries neighbouring Romania, cigarettes can be bought at about half the price, the representative of BAT group argues, implying that this makes smuggling very profitable.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania