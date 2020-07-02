Yukon Arctic Ultra: Romania’s Tibi Useriu finishes second, says race is unique

Romania’s “Ice Man” Tibi Useriu finished the 482-km race Yukon Arctic Ultra on the second place. After crossing the finish line of what is described as “the world’s coldest and toughest ultra,” the Romanian said this ultra-marathon is unlike anything else.

Swiss Fabian Imfeld was the big winner of this year’s race. In fact, Useriu and Imfeld were the only two runners who made it to the finish line of Yukon Arctic Ultra 2020, according to local Digi24.

“I thought I saw it all but no, this experience here…you can’t compare it to anything else. I have two frostbites but they’re small. They checked me, my heart, everything, I'm fine, I can go back to Whitehorse,” Useriu said.

The Romanian was not able to eat properly during the race due to stomach problems, local Libertatea reported. This made things more difficult for Useriu, especially as he had to face temperatures of -39 degrees Celsius.

Last year, Tibi Useriu had to drop out of the Yukon Arctic Ultra race after about 100 km, because of frostbite injuries to the toes of his right foot.

This year, the “Ice Man” ran for the Via Transilvanica project, a 1,000-km hiking route linking Putna (in Suceava) to Drobeta-Turnu Severin in Romania. Inspired by routes like the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the project of Via Transilvanica is funded through various donations.

Tibi Useriu won the 6633 Arctic Ultra race three times, most recently in 2018.

