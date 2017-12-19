Users in Romania can now tip their Uber drivers

Ridesharing company Uber has introduced in Romania the option that lets users tip their drivers.

This option has been valid since December 14, reports local Start-up.ro.

The user can give a tip of RON 2, 3 or 5 to the Uber driver after the trip. The entire amount will go to the driver.

The decision to tip the driver is optional and anonymous, and the user can choose from the recommended tips or add the amount they want to give. The users have to give a tip to the driver within 30 days from the moment the trip has ended. They can do so from the online Uber account or from the email with the trip summary.

The option to give a tip appears after the user gives a rating to the driver.

At the end of October, Uber representatives announced that the company would introduce its UberGREEN service in Bucharest by January 2018. UberGREEN offers rides in 100% electric cars, the service being available in cities such as Lisbon or Paris. In Bucharest, the company currently offers three services, namely UberX, UberSelect, and Uber Child Seat.

Bucharest may ban Uber, Taxify

Irina Marica, [email protected]