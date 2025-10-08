Western Romania: Former Solventul industrial site in Timișoara set for major urban regeneration

The former Solventul industrial platform in Timișoara, western Romania, will be redeveloped into a mixed-use neighborhood featuring primarily residential areas plus retail spaces, offices, and public facilities, under a partnership between Nhood Romania and international investor Reuben Brothers.

The Solventul factory, established in 1869, was once a key industrial employer in Timișoara, with over 3,000 workers during the communist era. Since its closure in 1998, the site has remained a dormant but strategically located area with significant potential for redevelopment.

Spanning 45 hectares, the site will be converted into an urban district combining housing, commercial areas, office buildings, and integrated public services, the companies announced.

“The Solventul platform has the potential to become a benchmark for urban regeneration, not just for Timișoara but for the entire region,” said Carmen-Adriana Oțelea (Korșinszki), Chief Executive Officer at Reuben Brothers.

According to the press release, this project will be Timișoara’s most extensive urban regeneration initiative with a single owner, developed by Reuben Brothers in partnership with the Nhood Romania team.

In the first phase of the mandate, Nhood Romania will develop the project’s Master Plan. This includes conducting a full analysis of the area, preparing feasibility studies, and creating a long-term architectural vision aligned with the city’s planning strategy. The plan will integrate public amenities, mobility solutions, and environmental restoration measures to ensure sustainability.

“This mandate represents a unique opportunity to complement Timișoara’s urban identity with an emblematic project. We will integrate principles of mixed-use development, sustainable mobility, and public space hierarchy to offer an urban regeneration model that will remain relevant for future generations,” stated Ruxandra Dragomir, Head of Development at Nhood Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)