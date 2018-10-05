First city in Romania with public transport on water

Timisoara launched on Thursday, October 4, its public transport on water service, becoming the first city in Romania that has such a service.

The municipality has bought seven public transport boats that will operate as water buses, local Mediafax reported.

The price of a trip is RON 1 (21 eurocents). The water bus stops are linked with the other public transport means in the city, namely bus/minibus, trolleybus, trams and bicycles.

Only three of the seven boats will operate at first as the authorities are trying to assess the citizens’ interest for this service. The water bus service will not be available during winter, however.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Nicolae Robu)