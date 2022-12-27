Timisoara receives first electric buses from a batch of 44 purchased with European funds

Two new electric buses arrived in Timisoara on Monday evening, December 26, mayor Dominic Fritz announced. They are the first from a batch of 44 purchased by the city with European money in partnership with the Ministry of Development.

Two other buses from the same batch are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The new electric buses are estimated to join the city’s public transport fleet and transport their first passengers in February after tests and technical checks, staff training, reception, and registration.

“With European funds, we are changing the entire public transport fleet: 150 electric buses, trams and trolleybuses,” mayor Fritz said.

According to News.ro, the 44 18-meter-long electric buses for Timisoara cost, together with 15 fast charging stations and 44 slow charging stations, RON 193 million, including VAT.

Bucharest will also have 100 new trolleybuses and 100 new electric buses, also purchased with non-reimbursable funds. The contract for the new electric buses was awarded to Turkish manufacturer Karsan.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)