Timisoara

Timisoara receives first electric buses from a batch of 44 purchased with European funds

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two new electric buses arrived in Timisoara on Monday evening, December 26, mayor Dominic Fritz announced. They are the first from a batch of 44 purchased by the city with European money in partnership with the Ministry of Development.

Two other buses from the same batch are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The new electric buses are estimated to join the city’s public transport fleet and transport their first passengers in February after tests and technical checks, staff training, reception, and registration.

“With European funds, we are changing the entire public transport fleet: 150 electric buses, trams and trolleybuses,” mayor Fritz said.

According to News.ro, the 44 18-meter-long electric buses for Timisoara cost, together with 15 fast charging stations and 44 slow charging stations, RON 193 million, including VAT.

Bucharest will also have 100 new trolleybuses and 100 new electric buses, also purchased with non-reimbursable funds. The contract for the new electric buses was awarded to Turkish manufacturer Karsan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

Normal
Timisoara

Timisoara receives first electric buses from a batch of 44 purchased with European funds

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two new electric buses arrived in Timisoara on Monday evening, December 26, mayor Dominic Fritz announced. They are the first from a batch of 44 purchased by the city with European money in partnership with the Ministry of Development.

Two other buses from the same batch are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The new electric buses are estimated to join the city’s public transport fleet and transport their first passengers in February after tests and technical checks, staff training, reception, and registration.

“With European funds, we are changing the entire public transport fleet: 150 electric buses, trams and trolleybuses,” mayor Fritz said.

According to News.ro, the 44 18-meter-long electric buses for Timisoara cost, together with 15 fast charging stations and 44 slow charging stations, RON 193 million, including VAT.

Bucharest will also have 100 new trolleybuses and 100 new electric buses, also purchased with non-reimbursable funds. The contract for the new electric buses was awarded to Turkish manufacturer Karsan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote