TIFF presents program of outdoor film screenings at Bucharest mall

Cinema under the Moonlight, a program of open-air film screenings with free admission, is set to run on the terrace of Promenada Mall in Bucharest between September 11 and October 16.

The screenings are organized in partnership with Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country.

The program includes classics of Romanian cinema, such as Nae Caranfil’s È pericoloso sporgersi, which screened in 1993 at the Cannes festival in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, the 2021 winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, Cesc Gay’s The People Upstairs, Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions, which won the Best Film distinction at the 2022 César Awards, and Paul Negoescu’s Two Lottery Tickets, the winner of the Public’s Choice prize at the 2017 Gopo Awards.

The screenings will take place every Thursday, from 8:00 PM, on the terrace on the second floor of Promenada Mall.

(Photo: still from Another Round, courtesy of TIFF)

