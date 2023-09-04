Tickets for Brâncuși exhibition in Timișoara go on sale

Tickets for the exhibition Brâncuși: Romanian sources and universal perspectives, scheduled to take place in Timișoara, are on sale starting September 4th, the organizers announced.

The exhibition, a highlight of the city’s European Capital of Culture program, is open between September 30th and January 28th 2024.

It is hosted by the National Art Museum of Timișoara and organized by the museum, the Art Encounters Foundation, and the French Institute in Romania.

The exhibition, curated by Doina Lemny, includes loans from Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Tate in London, the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Art Museum in Bucharest, the Art Museum in Craiova and private collections.

The tickets can be purchased from the exhibition’s website. Besides the tickets that can be booked online, several will be available daily at the museum’s ticket office.

All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go towards supporting the infrastructure and projects of the National Art Museum of Timișoara.

The exhibition will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 20:00.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

