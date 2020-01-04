Three office buildings in Cluj-Napoca sold for EUR 30 mln

Local entrepreneurs Raul Ciurtin (founder and main owner of Albalact dairy) and Florin Maris have completed the sale of three office buildings they developed in Cluj-Napoca to the company Ideal Projects Services, owned by another Romanian entrepreneur, Ferenc Korponay, for the amount of EUR 30 million, Profit.ro reported.

The properties traded are Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, with multinational companies as tenants.

Ideal Projects Services is controlled by Andrea and Ferenc Korponay from Baia Mare.

The transaction was among the 10 largest real estate transactions announced in 2019.

Raul Ciurtin, together with his wife Lorena Beatrice, obtained in 2016 about EUR 31 mln from the sale of the 44.9% stake held in dairy producer Albalact. The money obtained from the sale was directed towards real estate investments, of which the most important was the acquisition of the former Policolor platform in the eastern part of Bucharest, where, along with Florin Maris, Alina Codruta Dobra and Calin Gabriel Dobra, Raul Ciurtin started to build a mini city with thousands of apartments, offices and commercial spaces.

Together with the same partners, Ciurtin has expressed interest in buying the land of the Energomontaj plant in eastern Bucharest at a price exceeding EUR 11 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vividobusiness.ro)