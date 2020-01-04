Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:08
Real Estate
Three office buildings in Cluj-Napoca sold for EUR 30 mln
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local entrepreneurs Raul Ciurtin (founder and main owner of Albalact dairy) and Florin Maris have completed the sale of three office buildings they developed in Cluj-Napoca to the company Ideal Projects Services, owned by another Romanian entrepreneur, Ferenc Korponay, for the amount of EUR 30 million, Profit.ro reported.

The properties traded are Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, with multinational companies as tenants.

Ideal Projects Services is controlled by Andrea and Ferenc Korponay from Baia Mare.

The transaction was among the 10 largest real estate transactions announced in 2019.

Raul Ciurtin, together with his wife Lorena Beatrice, obtained in 2016 about EUR 31 mln from the sale of the 44.9% stake held in dairy producer Albalact. The money obtained from the sale was directed towards real estate investments, of which the most important was the acquisition of the former Policolor platform in the eastern part of Bucharest, where, along with Florin Maris, Alina Codruta Dobra and Calin Gabriel Dobra, Raul Ciurtin started to build a mini city with thousands of apartments, offices and commercial spaces.

Together with the same partners, Ciurtin has expressed interest in buying the land of the Energomontaj plant in eastern Bucharest at a price exceeding EUR 11 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vividobusiness.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:08
Real Estate
Three office buildings in Cluj-Napoca sold for EUR 30 mln
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local entrepreneurs Raul Ciurtin (founder and main owner of Albalact dairy) and Florin Maris have completed the sale of three office buildings they developed in Cluj-Napoca to the company Ideal Projects Services, owned by another Romanian entrepreneur, Ferenc Korponay, for the amount of EUR 30 million, Profit.ro reported.

The properties traded are Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, with multinational companies as tenants.

Ideal Projects Services is controlled by Andrea and Ferenc Korponay from Baia Mare.

The transaction was among the 10 largest real estate transactions announced in 2019.

Raul Ciurtin, together with his wife Lorena Beatrice, obtained in 2016 about EUR 31 mln from the sale of the 44.9% stake held in dairy producer Albalact. The money obtained from the sale was directed towards real estate investments, of which the most important was the acquisition of the former Policolor platform in the eastern part of Bucharest, where, along with Florin Maris, Alina Codruta Dobra and Calin Gabriel Dobra, Raul Ciurtin started to build a mini city with thousands of apartments, offices and commercial spaces.

Together with the same partners, Ciurtin has expressed interest in buying the land of the Energomontaj plant in eastern Bucharest at a price exceeding EUR 11 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vividobusiness.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row