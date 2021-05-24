Bucharest wellness centre Therme pours EUR 27 mln in expansion
Therme Bucharest relaxation and wellness center north of Romania’s capital city, one of the largest in Europe, is expanding with a new building under a EUR 28 mln investment that will increase its capacity by 50%, Profit.ro reported.
The new complex, dedicated to “body maintenance” activities, is built on a part of the current Therme Bucharest car park and will have a separate entrance.
The new complex will have a built area of about 18,000 square meters and will be built on a plot of 37,217 square meters now used as a parking lot. The building needs 939 parking spaces, and the existing Therme Bucharest car park will be used. For comparison, the current complex has an area of 36,400 square meters and occupies about 10% of the 36-hectare land that the owners have at their disposal.
The investment in the existing complex so far amounts to EUR 100 mln. It has a capacity of 4,000 people simultaneously. The new building will have a capacity of 2,232 visitors.
(Photo: Therme Bucuresti Facebook Page)
andrei@romania-insider.com