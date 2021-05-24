Bucharest wellness centre Therme pours EUR 27 mln in expansion

Therme Bucharest relaxation and wellness center north of Romania’s capital city, one of the largest in Europe, is expanding with a new building under a EUR 28 mln investment that will increase its capacity by 50%, Profit.ro reported.

The new complex, dedicated to “body maintenance” activities, is built on a part of the current Therme Bucharest car park and will have a separate entrance.

The new complex will have a built area of about 18,000 square meters and will be built on a plot of 37,217 square meters now used as a parking lot. The building needs 939 parking spaces, and the existing Therme Bucharest car park will be used. For comparison, the current complex has an area of ​36,400 square meters and occupies about 10% of the 36-hectare land that the owners have at their disposal.

The investment in the existing complex so far amounts to EUR 100 mln. It has a capacity of 4,000 people simultaneously. The new building will have a capacity of 2,232 visitors.

(Photo: Therme Bucuresti Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com