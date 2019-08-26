Tesla starts taking car orders from Romania

Palo Alto-based automotive and energy company Tesla has made its several of its vehicles available for orders coming from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia.

Where will Model 3 show up next? — Tesla (@Tesla) August 23, 2019

The company is present in most of Europe but there are smaller markets where it is not selling and servicing its cars, mostly in Eastern Europe. Earlier this year, Tesla's expansion into the the Czech Republic and Iceland was announced, Electrek.co reported

Tesla will take orders for its Model 3 (pictured), Model S and Model X from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia.

The company currently has a service center in Poland and another one is planned for Budapest, Hungary, according to Electrek.co.

Nearly 960 ecological cars (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and 100% electric) were sold in Romania in the first quarter of 2019, up 45.5% over the same period in 2018, according to statistics from the Association of Automobile Producers and Importers (APIA).

Out of the total “green cars”, 807 units were hybrid cars (up 77.4% compared to the first three months of the previous year), 105 units were 100% electric (+ 5%), and 47 units were plug-in hybrid cars (-54.8%). The share of green cars in total passenger car sales was 3.1% in the first quarter this year, compared to 2.2% in January-March 2018.

(Photo: Tesla.com)

[email protected]