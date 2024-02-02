Romania’s TeraPlast expands in Hungary with EUR 16.5 mln takeover

Romania’s polymer processor TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced the signing of the agreement for the acquisition of the Wolfgang Freiler Group, with modern production facilities in Hungary, from the Austrian family Uhl for a price of EUR 16.5 million.

“The entire business environment should pursue long-term expansion and development plans, carrying Romanian products and capital throughout Europe, rather than slowing down due to fear of conflicts or being discouraged by those who have less faith in their prospects,” stated Dorel Goia, Chairman of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

Wolfgang Freiler Group holds modern production facilities in Hungary and a dynamic distribution division across multiple Central and Western European markets. The transaction value is covered from mixed sources (internal and bank financing), with an additional earn-out mechanism based on the EBITDA performance of the Freiler Group in 2024.

Polytech and Pro-Moulding, the two subsidiaries of the Wolfgang Freiler Group, carry out production activities in Hungary, while Freiler oversees the distribution activity.

Polytech manufactures pipes for the protection of electrical cables and optical fibres. Pro-Moulding specializes in plastic injection.

Another entity of the group owns an extensive industrial base spanning 5 hectares of land and warehouses in South-West Hungary.

The products are marketed in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, and France, where the companies hold strong market positions.

In 2022, Freiler’s turnover reached EUR 31 million, while EBITDA stood at almost EUR 4 million, with a 12% EBITDA margin.

TeraPlast is part of TeraPlast Group, the largest polymer processor in South-Eastern Europe. The group also comprises the following companies: TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack, Palplast Moldova, and Somplast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TeraPlast)