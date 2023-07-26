Capital markets powered by BSE

 

Romanian TeraPlast cuts losses in Q2, expects sharp increase in demand in H2

26 July 2023

Romania’s major polymer processor TeraPlast (BVB: TRP), among the largest in the region, returned to a positive bottom line in Q2, when it posted RON 1.6 million net profit, thus partly compensating for the negative results of the first quarter.

For the whole first half of the year, the company’s negative result narrowed to below just under RON 1 million.

The market conditions have been unsatisfactory since the end of last year but were in line with expectations. For this reason, the group says it has implemented an aggressive operational efficiency policy which enabled it to reconstruct the bottom line with good perspectives for the following quarters.

The group forecasts a sharp increase in demand for the second half of the year.

The group’s market capitalisation was RON 1.1 billion (EUR 220 million) on July 25, after the price of its shares lost 2.5% after the Q2 financials were released.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Normal
