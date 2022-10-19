Romanian brand of telecom and smart home gadgets Tellur sold in Walmart online store

ABN Systems International, one of the leaders in the market of telecom accessories and smart home products in Romania, has started selling its own brand, Tellur, on the online platform of Walmart, the second player in the US online retailer market.

But the Romanian brand “is also sold on the largest American online commerce platform [Amazon],” the company announced.

Following the completion of the physical store listing formalities, which are underway through its subsidiary in Houston, Texas, established at the beginning of the year, ABN Systems International will also sell Tellur products in the largest network of physical stores in the US market (4,662 of Walmart-owned units in September 2022), as well as in other US retail chains.

In 2003, through the partnership with Plantronics, ABN Systems International became the only distributor of professional telecommunication equipment and solutions for call centres in Romania.

In 2013, ABN Systems International launched its own brand of mobile telephony accessories named Tellur.

(Photo source: the company)