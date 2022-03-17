Telemedicine provider, NGO set up medical hotline for Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Telemedicine provider Telios Care and the association Zi de Bine have set up a hotline where refugees from Ukraine can call for medical advice in Ukrainian.

The line (0040 373787805) is available nationally, free of charge, 24/7.

The specialties covered are general medicine and pediatrics.

At the beginning of the month, Zi de Bine, with its partners and donors, sent to both sides of the Romanian-Ukrainian border food, medicines, blankets, and hygiene products.

The association is currently working on setting up playgrounds in one of the transit centers in Iaşi. In April, it plans to open a community center for the Ukrainian community.

A call center for Ukrainians arriving in the country opened last week in Bucharest. It is an initiative of Romanian non-profit Geeks for Democracy and is hosted by Impact Hub Bucharest, in its Universitate venue.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com