Telekom Romania reports 4.4% lower revenues in Q1

Telekom Romania ended the first quarter of the year with consolidated revenues of EUR 216.6 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year, amid the growth of the customer base for fixed-mobile integrated services and the decline of the number of subscribers for fixed telephony services, according to the data published by OTE Group.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA, which reflects a company’s operational performance) decreased by 20.8% to EUR 26.2 million.

The company’s management saw, however, dividends of the past actions: the customer base for integrated fix-mobile services soared by 40% year-on-year to 771,000 at the end of March.

“The results for the first quarter of 2019 show both the market trends and consumers’ orientation towards the lowest priced offers, as well as the company’s efforts to ensure a healthier customer base, by its decisive steps to clean up the inactive customer base and bad debt,” said Nicolas Mahler, Chief Financial Officer of Telekom Romania.

“The growth of fixed-mobile convergent offers, the increasing wholesales revenues, as well as the positive response to the business offers, prove that the commercial and operational transformation steps taken are the correct ones and that Romanian customers’ confidence in our brand has constantly increased over the past few years,” he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)