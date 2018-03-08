Telekom Romania compensates clients after network crash

Telekom Romania will deduct one day worth of services from its clients’ March invoices and grant extra credit to pre-paid service clients after the operator’s network crashed on March 5 and customers were unable to use their mobile services. The clients won’t have to do anything to get these benefits.

Moreover, starting April 2, all of Telekom’s post-paid service clients will get 30 days of unlimited voice, text messaging and data traffic in Romania. The clients will be able to activate this bonus anytime until the end of this year.

The Telekom Romania network crashed on Monday evening, March 5, and was down for several hours. The company said the incident was caused by technical problems, including an equipment that broke.

The telecom regulator ANCOM announced on Wednesday that it would investigate this incident.

