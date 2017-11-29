Centuries-old castle in northern Romania restored with EU funds

The Teleki castle in the village of Posmus, in the northern Romania county of Bistrita Nasaud, will be restored with a non-refundable EU financing amounting to RON 21.7 million (EUR 4.7 million), Mediafax reported.

The Bistrita Nasaud County Council will contribute RON 680,000 (EUR 147,826) to the project.

The castle is one of the 12 in the county declared historic monuments. It is also the first in the county to be refurbished and opened to the public as a cultural center.

It was built in mid-18th century by the Teleki noble family. The construction is a baroque-style one, and encompasses five buildings.

The restoration project is expected to last 48 months. The funding was granted through the Regional Operational Program – Priority Axis 5, concerned with the improvement of the urban environment, and the conservation, protection and sustainable use of the cultural patrimony.

Transylvania castle to undergo EUR 4 million restoration

(Photo source: monumenteuitate.org)

[email protected]