Romanian jewellery chain Teilor to issue more bonds

Romanian chain of luxury jewellery Teilor Holding has decided to offer bonds under two private placements in local and foreign currency at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the company announced through a note published at the Bucharest Exchange (BVB), where it listed its previous bonds.

The local and foreign-denominated bonds will all have a maturity of 5 years. The coupons paid on a semi-annual basis are set at 9.5% for the local currency and 8.5% for euros.

The outstanding 5-year bonds issued by Teilor in December 2021 and maturing in 2026 are traded at a yield-to-maturity of just over 11% for the local currency and nearly 10% for euros.

The first private placement will be carried out for a maximum of RON 15 mln (EUR 3 mln) registered, non-guaranteed, non-convertible bonds, denominated in local currency, with a nominal value of RON 100 each.

The second private placement will be carried out for a maximum of EUR 5 mln registered, unsecured, non-convertible bonds denominated in euros, with a nominal value of EUR 100 each.

The bonds can be paid back early, only in full, at the company's initiative, starting from the second year of the bond's life, in which case the company will pay the holders a "clean" redemption price of 101%. Tradeville brokers the offering of the new corporate bonds.

(Photo source: Teilor)