Romanian jewellery retail chain Teilor to expand in Hungary after Bulgaria and Poland

The Romanian jewellery retail chain Teilor has opened two new stores in Sofia this year and tested the Hungarian market while continuing to expand locally.

The brand has been active for more than two decades in Romania, operating over 50 offline stores both nationally and internationally - in Bulgaria (Sofia) and Poland (Warsaw). The company is also active online in the three markets.

The jewellery chain, controlled by the Romanian businessman Florin Enache, continues to develop in new markets, with Hungary on the agenda for this year, Ziarul Financiar reported. The local company is already active in Bulgaria and Poland, in addition to Romania.

"In 2021, we opened two new stores in Sofia, Bulgaria. There were also several important relocations for some units in Romania. At the same time, in Constanţa, we opened a new Teilor Exclusive store, the sixth in the whole country under the Exclusive umbrella," said the company's representatives.

