Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 07:59
Business

German 1 Euro store chain TEDi to launch in Romania

25 February 2021
The TEDi store chain, one of the largest in Germany, previously branded T€Di, which sells a large number of non-food products at a price of only EUR 1, will launch operations in Romania, Profit.ro reported.

The network was established in 2004 by the Tengelmann group, one of the largest players in global trade, which also developed approximately 100 discount Plus stores in Romania, later sold to Lidl.

Along with the Kik textile discounter, Tengelmann also has the babymarkt brand and OBI DIY stores in its portfolio. OBI entered Romania in 2008 but closed its local business in April 2015.

The TEDi chain, which is now entering Romania, was launched by the Tengelmann group with the idea of selling numerous products for 1 euro. The company was founded as a branch of the textile subsidiary Tengelmann KiK and sells household, party, DIY, stationery, electrical and toys, as well as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

At present, the German network TEDi, headquartered in Vienna (Austria), has over 2,400 stores and approximately 20,000 employees in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

In the last three years, the retailer has developed an aggressive expansion strategy in the region, entering Croatia, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

