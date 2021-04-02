Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor 

 

Business

TechVentures incubator opens registrations for RO startups

04 February 2021
The TechVentures Incubator has opened the fourth edition of its program, aiming to train a new generation of software product creators in Romania.

This year, the investors at Tech Ventures Capital are joined by TechVentures.Bank, allowing the startups in the incubator to integrate their technology into the services and products the bank offers its clients, Start-up.ro reported.

The selection criteria include the product's innovation level and the team's ability to implement and distribute it.

The nine selected startups will start the program on March 16. For eleven weeks, they will take part in online sessions, every Tuesday, between 19:00 and 21:00.

The program ends on May 29 with a Graduation Pitch Day, when participants will deliver a pitch & demo to the Tech Ventures Capital investors. Representatives from the management of TechVentures.Bank will also attend the event.

In 2019, Tech Ventures Capital financed PayByFace, a startup offering a contactless payment system that is now installed in more than 40 locations in Bucharest.

(Photo: Everythingpossible/ Dreamstime)

