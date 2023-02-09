Cloud-based call centre platform TCN opens EU head office in Bucharest

TCN, Inc., a US-based provider of cloud-based call centre technology, chose Bucharest for its new European head office. According to the company, the new office, which was officially opened on February 1, provides support to the EU and the UK markets.

A team of around 10 TCN staff will be based at the new office in the Romanian capital, including developers, technical support and operations executives. They will provide technical support to EU clients and second-tier technical support for UK clients.

TCN also said that it plans to expand the office to support the region further.

“TCN is based in the US but is rapidly expanding globally,” said Darrin Bird, TCN executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We now have a large remit in both Europe and the UK, and it was essential that we open an EU head office to provide greater support to those clients. The EU team will also be working on advancing our products technically,” he added.

TCN, founded in 1999, provides a cloud-based call centre platform for enterprises, contact centres, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies.

(Photo source: TCN)