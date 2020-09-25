Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:32
Business
eMAG’s fast delivery platform partners with sports retailer Decathlon in Romania
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tazz by eMAG, a fast delivery platform that initially focused on food delivery, has closed a partnership with French sports retailer Decathlon.

Tazz thus expands its services offering clients the possibility to order sportswear products from Decathlon stores. The service is available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and Iasi, but will be expanded to other cities.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We want to be able to offer users of the Tazz by eMAG platform everything they need, in a maximum of one hour, from cooked food to any product needed at home. The partnership with Decathlon allows us to bring them, for the first time, sports items, thus completing our existing offer," said Alin Șerban, CEO of Tazz by eMAG.

The platform now delivers food from over 1,000 restaurants, including those recommended in the Gault&Millau guide, as well as products sold in the eMAG showroom, grocery products, beauty products, and pet food. It has also closed partnerships with retailers Mega Image and dm, and drug store chain Dr.Max.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Decathlon)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:32
Business
eMAG’s fast delivery platform partners with sports retailer Decathlon in Romania
25 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tazz by eMAG, a fast delivery platform that initially focused on food delivery, has closed a partnership with French sports retailer Decathlon.

Tazz thus expands its services offering clients the possibility to order sportswear products from Decathlon stores. The service is available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and Iasi, but will be expanded to other cities.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We want to be able to offer users of the Tazz by eMAG platform everything they need, in a maximum of one hour, from cooked food to any product needed at home. The partnership with Decathlon allows us to bring them, for the first time, sports items, thus completing our existing offer," said Alin Șerban, CEO of Tazz by eMAG.

The platform now delivers food from over 1,000 restaurants, including those recommended in the Gault&Millau guide, as well as products sold in the eMAG showroom, grocery products, beauty products, and pet food. It has also closed partnerships with retailers Mega Image and dm, and drug store chain Dr.Max.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Decathlon)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday