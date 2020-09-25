eMAG’s fast delivery platform partners with sports retailer Decathlon in Romania

Tazz by eMAG, a fast delivery platform that initially focused on food delivery, has closed a partnership with French sports retailer Decathlon.

Tazz thus expands its services offering clients the possibility to order sportswear products from Decathlon stores. The service is available in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and Iasi, but will be expanded to other cities.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"We want to be able to offer users of the Tazz by eMAG platform everything they need, in a maximum of one hour, from cooked food to any product needed at home. The partnership with Decathlon allows us to bring them, for the first time, sports items, thus completing our existing offer," said Alin Șerban, CEO of Tazz by eMAG.

The platform now delivers food from over 1,000 restaurants, including those recommended in the Gault&Millau guide, as well as products sold in the eMAG showroom, grocery products, beauty products, and pet food. It has also closed partnerships with retailers Mega Image and dm, and drug store chain Dr.Max.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Decathlon)