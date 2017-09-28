17 °C
Taxi fares to go up in Bucharest

by Irina Marica
Most taxi companies in Bucharest will raise their tariffs, mainly due to the aggressive competition from ride-sharing apps such as Uber or Taxify, reports local Capital.ro.

The two largest taxi companies in Bucharest, namely Speed and Cristaxi, will make this move from October 1. While the first company will up the tariff to RON 1.69 per km, Cristaxi will apply a tariff of RON 1.70 per km.

The increase comes after eight years in which most of the taxi companies in Bucharest practiced the same tariff of RON 1.39 per km.

By comparison, Taxify has the lowest fares in Bucharest, of RON 1.1 per km and RON 0.2 per minute. Its rival Uber practices a fee per km of RON 1.3 for its UberX service, while the tariff per minute is RON 0.22.

