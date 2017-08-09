Uber competitor cuts tariffs by 15% in Bucharest

Estonian ride booking app Taxify, which is Uber’s rival in Bucharest, has cut the tariffs by 15% in the Romanian capital starting August 8, thus becoming cheaper than Uber or the regular taxis.

The new tariffs are RON 1.1 per km (down from RON 1.3 per km) and RON 0.2 per minute (down from RON 0.22), the company announced.

For example, a Taxify ride from Berceni neighborhood to downtown Universitate Square costs an estimated RON 11 while a trip from Unirii Square to Aviatorilor stays around RON 9.

“The partners’ revenues will not be affected in any way, so we do not expect a decrease in the quality of service offered by them,” the company said.

By comparison, the fee per km for the UberX service in Bucharest in RON 1.3 while the tariff per minute is RON 0.22. Meanwhile, most taxis in Bucharest have a tariff of RON 1.39 per km, but there are also taxi companies that use higher fees.

Taxify was launched in Bucharest in mid-August last year. The app is available for both iOS and Android systems.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo: Sergei Zjuganov)