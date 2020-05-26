Romanian authorities ponder reopening beaches on June 15

If the number of coronavirus cases decreases or will remain low, beaches could reopen starting June 15, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local TV station B1 TV.

Under the same circumstances, terraces would reopen on June 1, he said. The Romanian restaurant association HORA announced last week that terraces would reopen on June 1, and indoor restaurants would resume operations on June 15.

Tătaru explained that restaurants would open in two phases, depending on how the opening of the terraces will be managed.

Asked about the resuming of international flights, the health ministry explained that talks were ongoing with other countries. “If other countries do not require isolation or quarantine, we will discuss this. We require home isolation for 14 days for everyone arriving from abroad. There are no more red zones or yellow zones; everything is rather a yellow zone, considering that we have home isolation,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

Tătaru insisted that any measures that will be taken depend on the evolution of the number of cases and on complying with the rules meant to limit the spread of the pandemic.

(Photo: Mircea Manole/ Inquam Photos)

