Tata Consultancy Services opens engineering center in Romania as part of European expansion

25 June 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), part of India’s Tata Group, has opened a new engineering center in Romania as part of its strategic expansion across Europe, the company announced. The facility will focus on software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies, positioning Romania as a key location in the firm’s efforts to develop next-generation mobility solutions.

The Romanian center is part of a broader European initiative that includes the opening of two additional automotive delivery hubs in Germany, located in Munich and Villingen-Schwenningen. These investments are aimed at supporting TCS’s global automotive clients as the industry transitions to advanced digital and software-driven platforms.

TCS, founded in 1968, is one of the world’s largest IT services firms and a core entity within the Tata Group, a conglomerate with nearly 100 companies spanning industries including automobiles, energy, retail, steel, telecommunications, and media. The Tata Group owns global automotive brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors.

TCS reported consolidated revenues of USD 30 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and employs more than 600,000 people worldwide.

“These new engineering and delivery centers reaffirm our commitment to the European market and will play a vital role in our ability to co-innovate with clients across the automotive sector,” the company stated.

