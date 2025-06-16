Transport

Romanian flag carrier Tarom extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman

16 June 2025

State-owned airline Tarom announced it was extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman.

“Given the prolonged tense situation in the region, Tarom is extending the suspension of commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV), Beirut (BEY) and Amman (AMM),” the company said.

The flights to Tel Aviv (TLV) are suspended until June 23, including the return flight, Tel Aviv-Bucharest, on June 24. Flights to Beirut (BEY) and Amman (AMM) remain suspended until June 20.

The airline said it was closely monitoring the evolution of the situation in the area, in collaboration with international authorities and local partners.

Tarom initially announced that all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman would be suspended until June 16.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

