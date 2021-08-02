RO flag carrier Tarom begins personnel reduction plan

Romanian state airline Tarom officially launched the personnel reduction program, but most of it already took place by voluntary resignations.

Thus, out of 214 positions supposed to be eliminated under this stage, scheduled since March when a broader restructuring of the company was designed and submitted to the European Commission, 134 were already left vacant following voluntary resignations, Digi24 reported. Only 80 positions must be eliminated.

Eventually, the company's personnel will reach 1,316 - not much above half of the company's staff in 2017 (2,500).

Starting with June of this year, Tarom has a new general manager, Cătălin Radu Prunariu, who has been working for 12 years with the company, including as a pilot.

Cătălin Prunariu aims to implement an efficient operating model by adapting the company's role in the air transport market, both at the national and European level, to ensure long-term profitability and stability.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com