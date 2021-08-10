Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/10/2021 - 08:28
Business

Tarom seeks to borrow USD 60 mln for three new aircraft

10 August 2021
The Romanian flag carrier Tarom has publicly called offers for the financing of the purchase of three ATR 72-600 aircraft worth USD 19.8 mln each, Economica.net reported.

The transaction is to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the announcement.

Tarom already has four ATR 72-600 aircraft in its fleet.

The first aircraft, out of a total of nine, was received in February 2020, when the company announced that the aircraft was purchased under operational lease, for a period of 10 years. These will be used for regional flights (domestic and foreign) and will replace the ATRs that the company has had in its fleet for many years.

Tarom decided in 2019 to lease nine ATR 72-600 aircraft under operational leasing regime. In the first three months of last year, four aircraft entered the company's fleet.

