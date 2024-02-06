Transport

Tarom would sell its slots at Heathrow airport if it found buyer

06 February 2024

Romania’s state airline Tarom in an ad-hoc statement on February 5 confirmed that its activity restructuring strategy includes measures such as selling part of the slots it holds at major airports, but denied that it sold its slots at Heathrow airport in London to Virgin Atlantic and stated that the frequency and schedule of its flights to London remains the same.

Tarom currently operates seven return flights per week to London at Heathrow Airport. The route is one of the most sought-after routes by Romanians, taking into account that the UK hosts hundreds of thousands of Romanians.

“From the summer of 2023 until now, following the offers received and the negotiations carried out, the company has not found an optimal solution leading to the abandonment of the LHR slots (from Heathrow airport) and operates the destination London, with the same frequency and the same schedule," the company said in a press release, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The statement came after media speculated about the deal, indicating a price of GBP 22 million for the transfer of the slots this summer. The rumors were prompted by a decision of the company’s shareholder meeting published on February 1 in the Official Journal, by which the management of the company was given a mandate to sell the Heathrow slots. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

1

