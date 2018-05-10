Romanian airline launches direct flights between Iasi and Cluj-Napoca

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will launch direct flights between Iasi, a city in Eastern Romania, and Cluj-Napoca, in Northwestern Romania, starting June 11.

The flights will be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the company said. Tickets can already be booked on Tarom’s website. Prices start at EUR 40 for return flights, all taxes includes.

In late-March, the airline also launched direct flights between Iasi and Timisoara.

Tarom estimates it will return to profit this year, after ten consecutive years on a loss.

Irina Marica, [email protected]