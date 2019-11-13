Newsroom
Romanian airline Tarom joins Black Friday sales event with special offer
13 November 2019
Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has launched a special Black Friday offer for tickets sold between November 12 and November 17, for international flights.

Thus, in this period, the price of round trip tickets for flights between Bucharest and Athens, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Munich, Rome, Kishinev, Hamburg, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Prague, Stockholm, Belgrade, Turin and Lyon starts from EUR 119.

The same offer also includes round trip tickets starting from EUR 139 for flights between Bucharest and Budapest, Sofia, Amsterdam, Brussels, Barcelona, Erevan and Nice, and tickets starting from EUR 159 for flights between Bucharest and Paris, Cairo, Amman, Beirut, Madrid and London.

The offer includes round trip tickets, with all taxes included, one carry-on baggage of 10 kg, one hold baggage of 23 kg (30 kg for Rome, Amman and Beirut), online check-in at the airport and catering on board with no extra costs, according to information on the airline’s website. The offer is valid for trips between November 29, 2019 and October 31, 2020 (date of last return).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

