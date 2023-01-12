Tactile strips for the visually impaired installed in 16 subway stations in Bucharest

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex continues upgrading the stations so as to make them more accessible to the visually impaired. So far, stainless steel tactile strips have been installed in 16 stations, with more set to follow in the coming period.

Stainless steel elements have been installed at Piața Victoriei 2, Gara de Nord 1, Basarab 1, Piata Iancului, and Obor subway stations on Line 1, as well as at Gara de Nord 2, Basarab 2, Grivița, and 1 Mai stations on Line 4.

Moreover, seven other subway stations have been upgraded on Line 3, namely Preciziei, Păcii, Gorjului, Nicolae Grigorescu, 1 Decembrie 1918, Nicolae Teclu, and Anghel Saligny.

Next week, accessibility works will be started in Titan, Costin Georgian, Republica, Pantelimon, Lujerului, Politehnica, Eroilor, Dristor, Mihai Bravu, and Timpuri Noi stations.

“The implementation of the project will facilitate the access of visually impaired people to the subway by guiding them in the area of access ways, passages, vestibules, platforms, fixed stairs and platforms,” Metrorex said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Metrorex)