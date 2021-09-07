Pavement producer Symmetrica pours EUR 6 mln in new factory in western Romania

Romanian pavement and curb manufacturer Symmetrica announced that it had inaugurated a new production unit in Arad County, in Zimandu Nou, following an investment of over EUR 6 mln, News.ro reported.

The company estimates a 15% increase in business this year, from RON 162 mln (EUR 35 mln) lei in 2020.

The new Symmetrica factory in Arad will produce pavers, curbs, garden elements and gutters, at an average capacity of 3,000 square meters per day, ensuring a 15% increase in total production at the company level.

The new production unit is located on a plot of 40,000 square meters, with a production hall with an area of ​​3,000 square meters.

(Photo source: Facebook/Symmetrica)