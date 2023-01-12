Swedish presidency of EU Council intends to take “active role” in Romania’s Schengen talks

Sweden, currently occupying the presidency of the EU Council, aims to “actively engage” in Romania’s bid for Schengen membership, according to Romanian foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu.

The Romanian minister recently had a telephone conversation with the Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström, in his capacity as representative of the European Union Council Presidency, which Sweden occupies over the first semester of 2023. The Swedish official emphasized that "the Swedish Presidency is determined to actively engage and make all efforts" necessary regarding Romania's entry into the Schengen Area.

During the conversation, Aurescu assured the Swedish representative of Romania's support for managing a complex European agenda that includes multiple challenges requiring a coherent and united response from the EU. Romania's accession to the Schengen Area was also one of the subjects discussed by the two officials, according to Digi24.

The Swedish foreign minister reaffirmed Sweden's support for Romania's accession to Schengen and highlighted that the Swedish presidency is determined to be actively involved in the matter. Sweden aims to identify solutions and ensure a constructive dialogue with all parties involved, as well as support Romania's efforts towards accession. The Swedish minister also highlighted the legitimacy of Romania's efforts and expectations regarding Schengen.

The two officials exchanged opinions on developments in Sweden's accession process to NATO. Romania quickly approved Sweden’s bid for NATO membership last year.

The Permanent Representative of Sweden to the EU, Lars Danielsson, had previously said that Sweden will not initiate a vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area in the EU Council until an agreement is reached with the countries that have opposed the entry of these two states, namely Austria and the Netherlands.

The first meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council under the Swedish Presidency will take place on January 25-27, according to the Council's agenda.

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Romania on Facebook)