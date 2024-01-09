Swedish investors sell between themselves Romanian furniture producer

Swiss holding Hape, one of the largest toy manufacturers worldwide, bought 85% of Deko Rame – the largest furniture manufacturer in Sibiu County, central Romania, according to Profit.ro. Among the sellers is the Swedish group Stommen, which has a 55% stake.

The target company announced a turnover of over RON 50 million (EUR 10 million) in 2022. The company works for IKEA and two other Swedish furniture manufacturers, Furninova and Spirit of Ultimate Lifestyle (SOUL).

The shares were sold by the current owners, Stomenn (55%) and Romanian shareholders Ioan Constantin Morariu (20%), who retains a 10% stake, and Gabriel Gheorghe Morariu (10%). Diana Viorela Matei also remained a shareholder with a 5% stake.

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)