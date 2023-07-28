Events

Central Romania: Sustainability festival consolid8 to take place in Brașov

28 July 2023

consolid8 Festival, the first event in Romania dedicated to green technologies and sustainable urban development, announced its second edition, Green Vision - Impactful Solutions, which will take place at the "Sică Alexandrescu" Theater in Brașov from September 22 to 24, 2023. 

consolid8 brings sustainable concepts closer to people and businesses, facilitating access to education, information, and green solutions. For this reason, tickets to the event will be free, subject to availability, and can be obtained by registering here.

The complete agenda of the festival will soon be available on the website. 

At consolid8 Festival, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends in green technologies and connect with experts and sustainability visionaries. The event brings together an impressive group of invited speakers, recognized internationally for their contributions to green technologies. Notable personalities include Neil Harbisson and Daan Roosegaarde, who will share valuable perspectives during the "Talks" section on the second day of the festival. 

Festivalgoers will be introduced to innovation and design for sustainable urban environments by Daan Roosegaarde, a Dutch artist, designer, and entrepreneur. He is renowned for his innovative approach to the future of design and infrastructure in public spaces, with a special focus on energy.

Through his projects, Roosegaarde explores creative and technological ways to use natural resources in a sustainable and efficient manner. He is the creator of the world's largest air purifier, the smart highway with luminous and phosphorescent markings, and the most circulated solar-powered bicycle path that lights up at night. 

Also present will be Neil Harbisson, known as the first cyborg, who is a pioneer in using technology to overcome human limitations. Harbisson, who suffers from total color blindness (achromatopsia), has developed a cybernetic implant that allows him to perceive colors as sounds, providing him with a unique way to experience the surrounding environment. He is an advocate for human diversity and the potential for expanding human capabilities through technology. 

The "Talks" series includes other personalities from the entrepreneurial and business environment in Romania, addressing major topics such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, natural resource management, sustainable construction solutions, green business entrepreneurship, social innovation, and funding sources in the digital transition. These discussions will highlight concrete ways to promote a sustainable city and contribute to improving the quality of life for residents of Brașov and Romania. 

consolid8 Festival creates a unique space that includes educational workshops for children on topics such as circular economy, passive houses, and robotics. There will also be a Hackathon dedicated to social innovation and green technologies, satellite events covering Design Thinking, Product Development, Webdesign, and Front-end Development, as well as an interactive activation area where visitors can experience the latest trends in green solutions. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: consolid8 organizers)

1

