Bucharest Police on alert after suspected COVID-19 patient escapes from hospital

A suspected COVID-19 patient hospitalized at the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest to be tested for infection fled the hospital on Wednesday morning, the Strategic Communication Group announced, according to local Digi24.

Doctors have announced the police, who are now trying to locate the man.

“We mention that the man has not been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, he is only suspected at this time,” the Strategic Communication Group said.

A total of 246 patients in Romania tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, March 18, according to official data. At the same time, 3,441 people are under quarantine and are being checked to see if they have contacted the novel coronavirus, and another 23,679 people are in isolation at home, under medical supervision.

So far, the authorized structures of the Interior Ministry (MAI) opened 41 criminal cases against people who did not comply with quarantine/isolation measures.

